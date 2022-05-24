© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eight surveys all show the COVID vaccines should be immediately halted
Follow
1
Share
Report
213 views • May 24, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
This is the most important video I've ever done. It is a quick 17 minute summary of the highlights of 8 different surveys which all show that the COVID vaccines are dangerous and should be immediately halted.
The beauty of this work is that anyone can replicate these surveys and they cannot be explained away by your doctor or anyone else.
If you believe your own eyes, you'll find this eye opening. But if you trust your doctor more than the evidence in plain sight, watching this video will be a complete waste of your time.
For details, see my substack article: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/eight-different-surveys-all-show?s=w
Please spread the word.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15m67j-eight-surveys-all-show-the-covid-vaccines-should-be-immediately-halted.html
This is the most important video I've ever done. It is a quick 17 minute summary of the highlights of 8 different surveys which all show that the COVID vaccines are dangerous and should be immediately halted.
The beauty of this work is that anyone can replicate these surveys and they cannot be explained away by your doctor or anyone else.
If you believe your own eyes, you'll find this eye opening. But if you trust your doctor more than the evidence in plain sight, watching this video will be a complete waste of your time.
For details, see my substack article: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/eight-different-surveys-all-show?s=w
Please spread the word.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15m67j-eight-surveys-all-show-the-covid-vaccines-should-be-immediately-halted.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.