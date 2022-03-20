© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faraday DIY Box
Follow
1
Share
Report
117 views • March 20, 2022
Over the years we have received a lot of requests for a DIY Faraday Cage Kit. In the past we have recommended using our EMP cloth but in most cases this was cost prohibitive and the cloth does not work well when used with a cardboard or wooden box. After some trial and error we have identified some really nice conductive barrier and tape that applies easily to any style box. The conductive barrier is really nice to work with and forms really tight seals against any edge. The conductive tape helps to secure the seals and provide an extra layer of protection at wear points. The cage that we built was 24″x24″x24″ and offered 67dB of shielding at 100mHz. This means that this cage reduced the electric field by 99.9% which provides more than enough protection in the case of an EMP. We are offering this exact kit on Disaster Preparer.com (less the box) OR you can purchase just the material and tape to build your own Faraday Cage kit using your own box of any size. This can be purchased at the following link:
https://disasterpreparer.com/product/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
empdoctor
https://www.youtube.com/user/disasterprepper/videos
https://disasterpreparer.com/product/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
empdoctor
https://www.youtube.com/user/disasterprepper/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.