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What is Earth's Schumann Resonance (Frequency)? She's ALIVE!
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90 views • September 23, 2021
Enjoy this short snippet from the interview that hypnosis practitioner and author, Laura Whitworth in England does with hypnosis practitioner and author, Von Galt in Seattle, WA, USA. Von brings her knowledge about the Earth's Schumann Resonance and how the awakening and ascension of only 1% of the world's population is needed to catch up with Earth's ascension into alternate realities.
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/qq_sH8f9CHQ
More about Laura Whitworth:
Laura Whitworth is a Quantum Healing Hypnosis Practitioner (QHHT) based in the UK in Derbyshire, Chesterfield. Laura is also Author of 'Isadora Stone and the Magic Portal', 'Prepare Yourself For Hypnosis - A Guide To Visualisation Mastery', and 'Raise Your Vibration - A Guide To Help You Vibrate High!' all available on Amazon worldwide.
To book a QHHT Session with Laura in the UK, please visit: laurawhitworthqhht.com
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Laura's Author Page:
Amazon.com/author/lauraannewhitworth
______________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/qq_sH8f9CHQ
More about Laura Whitworth:
Laura Whitworth is a Quantum Healing Hypnosis Practitioner (QHHT) based in the UK in Derbyshire, Chesterfield. Laura is also Author of 'Isadora Stone and the Magic Portal', 'Prepare Yourself For Hypnosis - A Guide To Visualisation Mastery', and 'Raise Your Vibration - A Guide To Help You Vibrate High!' all available on Amazon worldwide.
To book a QHHT Session with Laura in the UK, please visit: laurawhitworthqhht.com
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Laura's Author Page:
Amazon.com/author/lauraannewhitworth
______________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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