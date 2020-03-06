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The Right to Try Act Is Saving Lives (Part 1) | Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski at TTAC Live '19 in Anaheim
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68 views • March 06, 2020
In this clip, world-renowned Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski talks to us about President Trump's Right to Try Act and America's legislative history with health care.
The right-to-try law is saving lives all across America because it is giving terminally ill cancer patients or patients who are not able to undergo standard treatments a chance to take part in cancer cures that have passed clinical trials like Dr. Burzynski's and various cancer research teams around the world. Prior to this legislation, that same classification of patients were only able to participate in clinical trials which means they are still in the testing/experimental phase of finding a new way to end cancer.
The right-to-try law is saving lives all across America because it is giving terminally ill cancer patients or patients who are not able to undergo standard treatments a chance to take part in cancer cures that have passed clinical trials like Dr. Burzynski's and various cancer research teams around the world. Prior to this legislation, that same classification of patients were only able to participate in clinical trials which means they are still in the testing/experimental phase of finding a new way to end cancer.
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