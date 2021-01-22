BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHISTLEBLOWER EXPERT'S FULL Disclosure on coming 5G Radiation Web
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
994 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • January 22, 2021
WHISTLEBLOWER EXPERT'S FULL Disclosure on coming 5G Radiation Web
Dr. Barrie Trower is a British Physicist who trained in the Government Microwave Warfare Establishment in the 1960s.

He went on to work with the underwater bomb disposal unit, the Royal Navy, the British Secret Service MI5 and the CIA.

Barrie is considered an expert in microwave technology and, as he states early in the video, is regularly called upon by world governments and royalty for information and advice on the technologies they are bringing upon us.

Stick with this one, it's PACKED with the expert information and advice we ALL need!
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@TruthWillOut:8
QUOTE ,, Technology... is a queer thing. It brings you great gifts with one hand, and it stabs you in the back with the other. Carrie Snow
Keywords
healthradiationcontrolweaponwhistleblowerdangerwarns5 gexplainsexpert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Zoey Sky
The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

Laura Harris
Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Zoey Sky
Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Willow Tohi
Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy