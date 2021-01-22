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WHISTLEBLOWER EXPERT'S FULL Disclosure on coming 5G Radiation Web
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81 views • January 22, 2021
WHISTLEBLOWER EXPERT'S FULL Disclosure on coming 5G Radiation Web
Dr. Barrie Trower is a British Physicist who trained in the Government Microwave Warfare Establishment in the 1960s.
He went on to work with the underwater bomb disposal unit, the Royal Navy, the British Secret Service MI5 and the CIA.
Barrie is considered an expert in microwave technology and, as he states early in the video, is regularly called upon by world governments and royalty for information and advice on the technologies they are bringing upon us.
Stick with this one, it's PACKED with the expert information and advice we ALL need!
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@TruthWillOut:8
QUOTE ,, Technology... is a queer thing. It brings you great gifts with one hand, and it stabs you in the back with the other. Carrie Snow
Dr. Barrie Trower is a British Physicist who trained in the Government Microwave Warfare Establishment in the 1960s.
He went on to work with the underwater bomb disposal unit, the Royal Navy, the British Secret Service MI5 and the CIA.
Barrie is considered an expert in microwave technology and, as he states early in the video, is regularly called upon by world governments and royalty for information and advice on the technologies they are bringing upon us.
Stick with this one, it's PACKED with the expert information and advice we ALL need!
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@TruthWillOut:8
QUOTE ,, Technology... is a queer thing. It brings you great gifts with one hand, and it stabs you in the back with the other. Carrie Snow
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