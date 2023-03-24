Christians Warned To NOT Take Gov't Funds for Homeschooling & Private School: Ray Moore

Christians are fleeing godless and radicalized government schools by the millions, but now many states are working to use tax money to entice these families back into the system under the guise of "school choice" and vouchers, warns Exodus Mandate (www.exodusmandate.org) director Lt. Col. E. Ray Moore (Ret.) in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. "When you reach for the money, the handcuffs go on," he added, saying tax money for homeschooling and Christians schools threatens the liberty and independence of both. Ray also addresses the objections of those supporting the vouchers, saying churches and private associations can fill the void.





