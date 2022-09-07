Stew Peters with Peter Navarro: Biden Declares WAR on MAGA

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Biden Declares WAR on MAGA & Christians: Biden Declares Conservatives As “Clear and Present Danger”. Biden has declared WAR against we the people!
Peter Navarro joins to detail how Biden's declaration that MAGA Republicans are "enemies of the state", was a declaration of war against Americans!