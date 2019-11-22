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22Nov19 Trump Debunks "Fake News” About His Health
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19 views • November 22, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Trump debunks stories about his health & “emergency hospital visit”
*00:08:17 Who’s the Producer of the Impeachment Show? The money, the people, the conspiracy behind the impeachment
*00:14:11 Fiona Hill “testimony” — we’ve told you for over 2 years that’s she’s a Soros agent, high ranking employee of Open Society. Adam Schiff & Hillary’s Ukrainian money connections
*00:37:57 Consumer Reports exposes FDA ignoring bottled water contamination
*00:48:06 California parents demand “Sanctuary Country for PARENTAL RIGHTS” after sexualization of children and vaccine mandates
*00:56:36 Newest 5G problem — Verizon’s POLICE STATE contractors brag about their new surveillance products
*01:14:07 New spin from corrupt government to get around reform of “Civil Asset Forfeiture”
*01:32:22:58 Bootgay attacks the Koran & Mohammed. Oh wait, it was the Bible & Jesus he attacked – again.
*01:38:36 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to look at how globalists deceive us about the authority of treaties to alter the Constitution
*00:00:00 Trump debunks stories about his health & “emergency hospital visit”
*00:08:17 Who’s the Producer of the Impeachment Show? The money, the people, the conspiracy behind the impeachment
*00:14:11 Fiona Hill “testimony” — we’ve told you for over 2 years that’s she’s a Soros agent, high ranking employee of Open Society. Adam Schiff & Hillary’s Ukrainian money connections
*00:37:57 Consumer Reports exposes FDA ignoring bottled water contamination
*00:48:06 California parents demand “Sanctuary Country for PARENTAL RIGHTS” after sexualization of children and vaccine mandates
*00:56:36 Newest 5G problem — Verizon’s POLICE STATE contractors brag about their new surveillance products
*01:14:07 New spin from corrupt government to get around reform of “Civil Asset Forfeiture”
*01:32:22:58 Bootgay attacks the Koran & Mohammed. Oh wait, it was the Bible & Jesus he attacked – again.
*01:38:36 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to look at how globalists deceive us about the authority of treaties to alter the Constitution
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