Harsh Mobilization Kidnapping Continues in Odessa
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Harsh mobilization kidnapping continues in Odessa

Video from Odessa, where men are forcibly loaded into cars and driven in an unknown direction, is published by local telegram channels.

According to them, this practice in the region has intensified since yesterday.

Now the person will fight for "freedom and democracy"

