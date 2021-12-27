Spain is shocked! ⚠️ Like tsunami, violent storm with huge waves hit Tenerife!

Spain destroyed by mini tsunami! ⚠️ A violent storm with huge waves hit Tenerife!

Severe storms resulted in restaurant windows being smashed, cars carried out to sea, and a football field destroyed by severe floods on the tourist island of Tenerife. According to local mayor Alvaro Davila, 65 apartments, some of which were considered holiday homes, have been evacuated. He also confirmed that no one was hurt as a result of the panic that resulted in 39 people being ordered to leave two buildings in Garichico in northwest Tenerife. Meanwhile, diners were stunned after waves smashed the windows of a hotel restaurant on the island's south coast.



The incidents came after regional government officials issued a severe weather warning when a severe storm hit northern Tenerife and other parts of the Canary Islands. Garichico was one of the hardest hit areas: waves crashed against the sea wall and flooded the streets, to the amazement of the locals, who filmed the water running towards them, fleeing. Further south, in the resort area of ​​Adeje, there were also reports of waves breaking the windows of the hotel restaurant, although again there were no casualties. The first evacuations took place around 10:00 pm on Saturday evening, while others took place around 2:00 am. Many of the evacuated homes in Mesa del Mar are holiday homes. It is not known if British were among those asked to leave their apartments, although the city is popular with holidaymakers and has two natural pools that are very attractive to locals and visitors alike.



Parts of Malaga were also affected by heavy rainfall, which hit Mijas, Ojen and Coin hard. The streets of Marbella have become rivers because of the rain. The roads around Los Llanitos and Errizo were destroyed by a landslide. On the Spanish mainland, the province of Valencia on the east coast and parts of the Costa Blanca, an alert is announced for tomorrow as they prepare for heavy rain. Twenty town halls in the region, including the Costa Blanca resorts of Javea and Denia, have announced that schools will be closed today due to a severe weather warning.



Waves hit the Canary Islands in southwestern Spain during a storm today. Strong winds and torrential rain hit Spain overnight, affecting at least five resort regions, but rescuers say a calm is not expected, the storm is raging and brings new strong winds and torrential rain. The storm also flooded rivers, collapsed power lines, uprooted trees and disrupted rail and air links in the region, leaving more than 18,000 families without electricity.





Local authorities said three police officers and another fisherman had to be rescued after they tried to rescue a man in the resort town of Garachico. The storm brought winds of 170 kilometers per hour to Tenerife in southwestern Spain, forcing 14 flights to be canceled, according to Spanish airport operator Aena. According to local authorities, about 4,000 households in Tenerife were left without electricity due to wind damage to power lines. Two city parks remained closed on Sunday due to strong winds.





On Saturday, Spain's meteorological office issued an orange alert in 15 regions in the country's southwest as the storm hit its Atlantic coast. The wind speed was 148 kilometers per hour in Meloneras, in the southwest. Even on the northwest coast of Lanzarote, wind speeds reached 120 kilometers per hour. On Sunday, the region was still subject to gusts at speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.



Mirrored - Truth



Thanks to Roland Z for Link