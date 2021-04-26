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Musicians' Life Hacks 4: Find The Right Time Of Day
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20 views • April 26, 2021
Do you know what time of day you are at your most creative? Most able to tackle technical challenges, or new material?
The Conscious Music School invites you to become aware of your mental and emotional cycles throughout the day, and how you might work them to your best advantage.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
The Conscious Music School invites you to become aware of your mental and emotional cycles throughout the day, and how you might work them to your best advantage.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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