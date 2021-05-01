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MAGICK BROWNIES - VEGAN - VERY LOW FAT - GLUTEN FREE -SUGAR FREE
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32 views • May 01, 2021
This is our version of a bean brownie mix that you can eat up without getting off track. It is vegan, very low fat, gluten and sugar free.
Here is a link to the Food Processor we like - https://amzn.to/3aU2I5j
Bean Brownies
Preheat oven 350
In a food processor
2 c. oats processed into flour
Then add:
1can black beans drained & rinsed
1/2 c. cocoa powder
1/2 c. stevia
1tbsp ground flaxseed
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp real vanilla extract
1 c. plant milk
1 c. vegan chocolate chips (optional, we don't bother)
Blend until thoroughly mixed. Looks like thick paste. You can add a little more milk if it's too thick to scrape out of the processor.
Line a small baking dish with parchment paper and press the mixture into the dish.
Bake for about 25 minutes, check to see if it needs a little more time.
Here is a link to the Food Processor we like - https://amzn.to/3aU2I5j
Bean Brownies
Preheat oven 350
In a food processor
2 c. oats processed into flour
Then add:
1can black beans drained & rinsed
1/2 c. cocoa powder
1/2 c. stevia
1tbsp ground flaxseed
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp real vanilla extract
1 c. plant milk
1 c. vegan chocolate chips (optional, we don't bother)
Blend until thoroughly mixed. Looks like thick paste. You can add a little more milk if it's too thick to scrape out of the processor.
Line a small baking dish with parchment paper and press the mixture into the dish.
Bake for about 25 minutes, check to see if it needs a little more time.
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