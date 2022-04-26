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Diplomacy be damned US and allies go all in to isolate Russia
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72 views • April 26, 2022
RT.
As War in Ukraine continues to shake world politics, the US and its allies are trying to exclude Russia from international institutions, with the G20 being the latest
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12by04-diplomacy-be-damned-us-and-allies-go-all-in-to-isolate-russia.html
As War in Ukraine continues to shake world politics, the US and its allies are trying to exclude Russia from international institutions, with the G20 being the latest
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12by04-diplomacy-be-damned-us-and-allies-go-all-in-to-isolate-russia.html
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