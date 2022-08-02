TLAV C19 Vaccine Injection Trials Were Designed To Succeed

The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v1e370v-c19-injection-trials-were-designed-to-succeed.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGKTkwSgIJoM/





C19 Injection Trials Were Designed To Succeed





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 07/26/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/controlled-flow-covid-19-misinformation-hiv-drugs-treat-covid-whos-fake-pandemic/