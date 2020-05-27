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Mich Gov. Whitmer Lies About Husband's Memorial Day Boat Launch
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37 views • May 27, 2020
Mich Gov. Whitmer Lies About Husband's Memorial Day Boat Launch
Her husband decided to violate his own wife's orders
In other words Whitmer let him freely travel for a boat trip while others remained under travel restriction orders.
He demanded the dock keepers launch his boat because "Don't you know who I am!" (the Governor's husband)
When publicized, Whitmer said never happened and tried to dismiss it as an internet hoax
SHE WAS LYING
She retracted trying to evade her lie by saying it was all some kind of joke.
Whitmer is a liar
Who would have guessed.
Whitmer MUST be removed from office.
PETITION her out of office now.
It CAN GET WORSE from here.
Source: Tucker Carlson May 26 2020
Video link:https://video.foxnews.com/v/6159447936001
Her husband decided to violate his own wife's orders
In other words Whitmer let him freely travel for a boat trip while others remained under travel restriction orders.
He demanded the dock keepers launch his boat because "Don't you know who I am!" (the Governor's husband)
When publicized, Whitmer said never happened and tried to dismiss it as an internet hoax
SHE WAS LYING
She retracted trying to evade her lie by saying it was all some kind of joke.
Whitmer is a liar
Who would have guessed.
Whitmer MUST be removed from office.
PETITION her out of office now.
It CAN GET WORSE from here.
Source: Tucker Carlson May 26 2020
Video link:https://video.foxnews.com/v/6159447936001
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