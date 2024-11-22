Humanity is under Attack - Alaska Sky Watcher

This is a combination of 2 videos from Alaska Sky Watcher which demonstrate that humanity really is under attack. Frequency weapons and weather modification and control are REAL!





There is nothing fictional about this technology, and it has been weaponized against mankind! It is time to stop fighting with your neighbors over political nonsense and focus your attention on the REAL ENEMY!





Which is the people who claim too be the "governments" of the world, who are using this technology too run people off of their land using weather warfare, and then coming in and just TAKING IT for themselves!





WHY would anyone "Consent" to any of this?





original video by: Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher





