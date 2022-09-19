Fay Fay Show:Chen Yuan nominally claims to be participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, but in fact amasses wealth, collects intelligence and builds a wealthy empire independent of the CCP

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9/17/2022 Fay Fay Show:Chen Yuan, through the State Development Bank and Zhang Hongwei's companies, nominally claims to be participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, but in fact amasses wealth, collects intelligence and builds a wealthy empire independent of the CCP, yet Xi the Sun knows nothing about it