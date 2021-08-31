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Dr Mike Yeadon Cracks the Lid Wide Open
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367 views • August 31, 2021
Held over 5 days the German Corona Investigative Committee went through a simulation of a government resigning over the fallout of the Corona situation and a new interim government takes over to right the ship. Dr Mike Yeadon is a guest in testimony and advises the 'new government' and what they really need to hear.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee and Dr Mike Yeadon
Find their full 5 days on either YouTube or Odysee.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee and Dr Mike Yeadon
Find their full 5 days on either YouTube or Odysee.
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