▪️A deadly ATACMS strike on a Crimean beach left several civilians dead including children, followed by Moscow blaming Washington for the attack;



▪️Senior Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak refused to apologize for the attack, instead insisting civilians are considered “occupiers” and that signs of peaceful life on the peninsula cannot be allowed;



▪️The US provides Ukraine with all targeting data for HIMARS/M270 strikes for both shorter range guided rockets and longer range ATACMS according to the Washington Post;



▪️Leaked audio between senior German military officers reveal that all NATO long-range weapons require NATO mission planning and targeting data transferred to Ukrainians, with the addition of US and British personnel on the ground helping prepare weapons for strikes;



▪️The deadly attack is only the latest in a long line of atrocities enabled by US-NATO support of Ukraine's various governments following the US overthrow of Ukraine's elected government in 2014;

