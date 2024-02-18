He Has So Gotten Over This

The Propaganda coming out of corporate America, even those that claim to be "Christian" is sickening. Hobby Lobby is right up there with the socialists who want to destroy this country. The "He Gets Us" campaign is pure Christian self-flagellating bullcrap. Buy into it if you want, but just like the whole Superbowl spectacle, it is all Roman Colosseum bread and circus.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.