He Has So Gotten Over This
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
Published 20 hours ago

The Propaganda coming out of corporate America, even those that claim to be "Christian" is sickening.  Hobby Lobby is right up there with the socialists who want to destroy this country.  The "He Gets Us" campaign is pure Christian self-flagellating bullcrap.    Buy into it if you want, but just like the whole Superbowl spectacle, it is all Roman Colosseum bread and circus. 

blackchristjesusabortionchristianitygayparadeprotestsdiscipleslivesmatterkansas cityenvironmentalistmolochriotsfloydchauvinfootwashinggoergederrek

