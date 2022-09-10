Create New Account
MILLSTONE ALERT Goose-Stepping Gay Lobby is Coming for Your Children
Published 2 months ago
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels(Stew Peters Network)


September 9, 2022


The Biden administration is amending Title IX rules to allow perverts and pedophiles legal access to teach your children their new queer/tranny sex religion without your parental consent or knowledge. Shut up and go along with it or expect a visit from CPS. Red state teachers defend pedophiles to school children, demand they be referred to as “Minor Attracted Persons”.


A new perspective is given to conservative Boomers about student loan debt forgiveness.


Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum want to kill you. We discuss their latest attempt at world mass depopulation.


