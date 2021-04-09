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They were WRONG all along...
In this video, we break down hygiene theater news and a huge admission by Dr. Fauci. We also deliver you an interview with KL Wong, the founder of Hello Pal, a social media, livestreaming and mining platform.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOEYsueJsEg&;t=0s
http://www.hellopal.com/
TSX-V: HP | OTC: HLLPF
This video was conducted on behalf of Hello Pal, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit:
https://www.goldstandardir.com/hello-...
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