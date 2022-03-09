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International Conspiracy: Globalist Zelensky Installed to Wage War Between Christians
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145 views • March 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As the corrupt media sides with Ukraine, they fail to acknowledge its active sabotage of its civilians, and its attempt to drag the world into a nuclear war. Lauren Witzke joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss how the war is turning Orthodox Christians against each other, the intent of placing Zelensky in power, and the provoking of a nuclear war.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwuvm1-international-conspiracy-globalist-zelensky-installed-to-wage-war-between-c.html
As the corrupt media sides with Ukraine, they fail to acknowledge its active sabotage of its civilians, and its attempt to drag the world into a nuclear war. Lauren Witzke joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss how the war is turning Orthodox Christians against each other, the intent of placing Zelensky in power, and the provoking of a nuclear war.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwuvm1-international-conspiracy-globalist-zelensky-installed-to-wage-war-between-c.html
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