⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 10, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (10 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have launched artillery strikes at the concentration areas of the manpower from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Timkovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 20 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery units have neutralised the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, and 3 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations conducted by Russian forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 57th and 59th mechanised infantry brigades of the AFU.





◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex fire attack launched at the enemy units near Prechistovka and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of over 20 Ukrainian personnel, and 3 pickups.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 2 ordnance depots of 53rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), as well as 62 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 105 areas.





💥 Counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in destruction of:





◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems near Seversk and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic);





◽️ 4 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzers near Avdeyevka, Seversk, and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic);





◽️ 3 D-20 towed howitzers near Nevskoye, Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Shalygino (Sumy region);





◽️ 2 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near Artyomovsk and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as one Uragan MLRS near Seversk.





◽️ Moreover, 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Artyomovsk and Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down three Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Yasenevoye, Pushkino, and Maksimilyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicesl near Ploshchanka, Oborotnovka, Podkuychansk, Chervonopopovka, Golikovo, Zhitlovka, and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Valeryanovka, Volnovakha, and Yevgenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 370 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,866 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,465 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 975 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,802 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,992 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.