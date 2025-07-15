© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spain Earthquake Shocks Tourist Hotspots After Deadly Floods 🌍🇪🇸 | 5.5 Magnitude Hits Almería & Costa del Sol
A powerful 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Spain early Monday morning, rattling tourist-favorite areas including Almería, Costa del Sol, and Alicante—just hours after the region was battered by flash flooding. The tremor caused a partial collapse at Almería airport and damaged local buildings. No injuries have been reported, but aftershocks and further risks remain. Watch as News Plus Globe brings you the latest on this developing story.
#SpainEarthquake #BreakingNews #CostaDelSol #Almeria #EuropeNews #NaturalDisaster #WavesAndQuakes #SpainFloods #NewsPlusGlobe