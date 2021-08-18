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Canning Tomato's ~ Part 1
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114 views • August 18, 2021
Here is the way God Blessed us with Preserving the 24 jars of Tomato's. Reminded me of many Scriptures throughout the Process. Preserved unto the Day of Redemption ~ The Four & Twenty Elders in Revelation. Praise God for Wonderful Works among the Children of Men !!!
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