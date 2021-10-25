X22 REPORT - When Information Is Free & Transparent It Is A Threat To The [DS],The [DS] Poked A Bear

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When Information Is Free & Transparent It Is A Threat To The [DS],The [DS] Poked A Bear
Trump and the patriots are ready for the next phase the control of information. Trump and the patriots have been working on a system that will rival Twitter, YT, FB etc. These [DS] platforms will no long have the control over information, the fake news will no longer be able to spin the truth without the support of social media. The truth telling platform will change all of this, the [DS] poked a bear and now its roaring, buckle up it's going to be glorious, the best is yet to come.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.