FARTEMIS or FARCEMIS? Space Program is an Occult Front

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Space and Defense money is stolen to build break away technologies like DUMBs plus other technologies like AI to Rule the World. Goal is to eliminate 90% of non-Khazarian Population (a.k.a. The Reptilians). NASA is about INNER Space and not Outer. Where is all the real-time 24x10 footage? Does not exist for these Actors and Hollywood Journey.