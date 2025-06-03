BrightLearn - Prepper's Natural Medicine: Life-Saving Herbs, Essential Oils and Natural Remedies for When There is No Doctor by Cat Ellis

In "Prepper's Natural Medicine: Life-Saving Herbs, Essential Oils and Natural Remedies for When There is No Doctor," Cat Ellis provides a comprehensive guide to natural medicine, emphasizing its critical role in survival preparedness. She argues that natural medicine is not only effective and sustainable but also universally accessible, requiring no formal licensing and being easy to learn and reproduce. The book covers the therapeutic properties of 50 herbs, offering detailed instructions on crafting remedies for various ailments, from urinary tract infections to heart attacks. Ellis also delves into traditional medicine systems like TCM and Ayurveda, highlighting their integration with modern science. She provides practical advice on storing and preparing natural medicines, including the use of solvents like alcohol and vinegar for tinctures. Additionally, the book covers essential oils, beeswax, propolis and raw honey, offering recipes for remedies such as an Herbal Throat Spray, drawing salve and poultice. Ellis shares personal anecdotes and experiments, underscoring the effectiveness of natural remedies and addresses women's health concerns, providing remedies for PMS, pregnancy and menopause. Overall, the book equips readers with the knowledge and tools to take an active role in their health, making it an essential resource for preppers and anyone interested in natural medicine.





