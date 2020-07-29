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The Safest Estrogen Foods for Reducing Breast Cancer Risk - Dr. Veronique
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56 views • July 29, 2020
To discover what surprising foods lower your breast cancer risk, watch this video now! In this interview, Dr. Veronique Desaulniers reveals the truth about soy and breast cancer. And destroys the myths about the safest estrogen foods.
You’ll learn the three ways this all-natural food works at reducing breast cancer risk. Also, how eating just 5 teaspoons a day of this type of seed lowered cancer markers in patients diagnosed with breast cancer by up to 71%.
Find out the 4 things you need to look for in the safest estrogen foods. Hear about the thousand-year-old history of one healing food that’s still used today to lower breast cancer risk. And the reason why GMOs are so dangerous.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Dr. Veronique Desaulniers
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Dr. Veronique Desaulniers, also known as “Dr. V” is a natural health pioneer with over 30 years of active practice in Bio-Energetics, Digital Thermography, Meridian Stress Analysis, Homeopathy, and Chiropractic. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and healed herself through natural means, she decided to devote her time to sharing her personal, non-toxic healing journey with others. Her years of experience and extensive research have culminated in the award-winning book "Heal Breast Cancer Naturally" and “The 7 Essentials,™" her coaching program that unravels the mystery of healing the body in 7 easy steps. Her story, wisdom, and knowledge has touched the lives of thousands internationally.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerers to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
You’ll learn the three ways this all-natural food works at reducing breast cancer risk. Also, how eating just 5 teaspoons a day of this type of seed lowered cancer markers in patients diagnosed with breast cancer by up to 71%.
Find out the 4 things you need to look for in the safest estrogen foods. Hear about the thousand-year-old history of one healing food that’s still used today to lower breast cancer risk. And the reason why GMOs are so dangerous.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
--------------------------------------------------
About Dr. Veronique Desaulniers
--------------------------------------------------
Dr. Veronique Desaulniers, also known as “Dr. V” is a natural health pioneer with over 30 years of active practice in Bio-Energetics, Digital Thermography, Meridian Stress Analysis, Homeopathy, and Chiropractic. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and healed herself through natural means, she decided to devote her time to sharing her personal, non-toxic healing journey with others. Her years of experience and extensive research have culminated in the award-winning book "Heal Breast Cancer Naturally" and “The 7 Essentials,™" her coaching program that unravels the mystery of healing the body in 7 easy steps. Her story, wisdom, and knowledge has touched the lives of thousands internationally.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerers to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
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