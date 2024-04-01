Create New Account
Viva Frei | Trans "Day of Visibility" is about SUBJUGATION!
Viva Frei | Trans "Day of Visibility" is about SUBJUGATION! | "Trans Visibility Day" scandal explained. The Easter part is a "coincidence". But the essence of it is not about visibility. It is about subjugation.


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at vivabarneslaw.locals.com!


https://x.com/thevivafrei/status/1774547878687490303?s=20

easter sundayviva freitrans day of visibility

