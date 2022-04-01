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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 3.28.22 - Gerhard Bedding Interview and more
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14 views • April 01, 2022
Today's meeting features a 30-minute interview with 93-yr-old Gerhard Bedding, a local activist who survived 5 years of Nazi occupation in the Netherlands. We also talk about the World Economic Forum and the global financial controllers, the oncoming digital money scam, BRICS, vaccines, and more on the plandemic narrative.
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