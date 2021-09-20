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ON THE GROUND In Paris! - Is THIS The Uprising? - Protests CONTINUE!
World Alternative Media
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1321 views • September 20, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at protests in Paris as the global uprising continues.
Paris has been inspirational for the rest of the world due to its massive protests against tyranny in the past year. With many protests turning violence due to police attacks on activists including the recent case of a woman being beaten on camera in the Forum mall by police for not having a vaccine, one may expect it to only be the beginning.
The issue is, on the 10th week, about 1 third less people showed up for protests against the jab mandates and the protest mostly consisted of politicians talking.
While we always appreciate people standing up in any form, it seemed counter productive and not as impassioned as the protests we've come to love watching from afar coming out of France.
The issue is, more must be done. Things are getting worse. It's almost impossible to get food in France right now without a ridiculous piece of paper or QR code. Without giving up your very bodily autonomy.
In this video, we report on the protest in Paris and why this cannot be the end, it must be just the beginning. We need to do more than protests with politicians and we need to do more protesting than once every Saturday or else we fail. There were other protests in Paris on the 18th of September, but all seemed tame and had less people than the previous.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsprotestvaccinenwoconspiracyfranceprotestsparisvoluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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