Nazareth Israel on the Eve of Christmas - Walking Through the Old City 12-24-24 relaxingwalker



Relaxing WALKER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8tgtYcHLWc





Nazareth on the Eve of Christmas! Walking Through the Old City and Its Sacred Places





Nazareth is home to the largest Palestinian Christian community in Israel. The Christian communities of Nazareth are varied and includes various denominations, the most prominent among them the Greek Orthodox, Melkite Greek Catholic, Latin Catholics, Maronites, Armenian Orthodox, and Protestants. By far the largest among them is the Greek-Orthodox community, headed by a Patriarch based in Jerusalem, and represented in Nazareth by a Metropolite.