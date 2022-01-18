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3 RADIATION, 24,7 TRACK AND TRACE KILL TOWERS NEXT TO PLAYGROUND IN SCOTTSDALE
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100 views • January 18, 2022
I didn't have much storage left but enough to document this large radiation tower at the corner of Scottsdale road and Cactus road in Scottsdale Arizona right next to a large park(Cactus Park) and kids playground. There are 2 more repeater or amplifier type towers running on wetcell lead acid batteries on 2 other sides of the intersection camouflaged by iron sculptures.
Owner, operator: T-Mobile
Owner, operator: T-Mobile
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