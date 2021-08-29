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THEY DESTROYED SMALL BUSINESSES AND LIVES COMPLETELY
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21 views • August 29, 2021
PROJECT COVID19 IS A CRIMINAL PROJECT CREATED BY CRIMINALS THAT COLLABORATE WITH CRIMINAL "POLITICIANS" WITH THE OBJECTIVE OF TOTAL CONTROL OVER EVERYONE FROM CRADLE UNTIL DEATH AND TOTAL CONTROL OF ALL WEALTH THE GLOVES ARE OFF – COVID19 "POLITICIANS" ARE CRIMINALS FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE AND COMMUNITIES Alessandro Fusillo, a lawyer in Rome https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government FULL INTERVIEW HERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MRHhRKcdAirX/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government FULL INTERVIEW HERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MRHhRKcdAirX/
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