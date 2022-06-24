Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 24, 2022): Russian Encirclement Closes on Ukrainian Forces

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Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for June 24, 2022
- Russian forces encircle, kill, capture, or drive out 2,000+ Ukrainian forces near Severodonetsk;
- Ukrainian forces ordered to withdraw from Severodonetsk;
- Lysychansk next to be encircled;
- HIMARS now in the hands of Ukrainian troops, more on the way;
- Western analysts begin to admit limits to Western aid to Ukraine including recently proposed Gray Eagle drone shipments;
- US Congress members want F-15, F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots;
- Ukraine's military industrial support in the West is outmatched by Russia;
References:
Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 23, 2022:
https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-june-23
AP (via Defense News) - US to send Ukraine rocket systems, other aid in new package:
https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/06/23/us-to-send-ukraine-rocket-systems-other-aid-in-new-package/
Foreign Policy - ‘It’s Not Afghanistan’: Ukrainian Pilots Push Back on U.S.-Provided Drones:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/06/21/ukraine-us-drones-pushback/?tpcc=recirc_latest062921
War on the Rocks - GETTING DRONES READY FOR CONVENTIONAL WAR:
https://warontherocks.com/2022/06/getting-drones-ready-for-conventional-war/
Congressman Adam Kinzinger - Kinzinger & Houlahan Introduce Ukraine Fighter Pilots Act:
https://kinzinger.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=402979
CSIS Missile Defense Project - Russian Air and Missile Defense:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/system/russian-air-defense/
Alexander Mercouris - Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine (RUSI article: The Return of Industrial Warfare):
https://youtu.be/ZqXC22fRCBE
The Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI) - The Return of Industrial Warfare:
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare
RUSI - Funding:
https://rusi.org/about/support-rusi/funding
RUSI - Russia's Ukraine Invasion: The Most Dangerous Phase is Upon Us:
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/russias-ukraine-invasion-most-dangerous-phase-upon-us
Al Jazeera - As Kyiv claims political victory, Russia advances in east Ukraine:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/23/ukraine-to-depart-russian-orbit-as-it-closes-in-on-severodonetsk
The Guardian - EU leaders to grant Ukraine candidate status in blow to Putin:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/23/eu-leaders-ukraine-candidate-status-russian-attack
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