Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 24, 2022): Russian Encirclement Closes on Ukrainian Forces

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for June 24, 2022

- Russian forces encircle, kill, capture, or drive out 2,000+ Ukrainian forces near Severodonetsk;

- Ukrainian forces ordered to withdraw from Severodonetsk;

- Lysychansk next to be encircled;

- HIMARS now in the hands of Ukrainian troops, more on the way;

- Western analysts begin to admit limits to Western aid to Ukraine including recently proposed Gray Eagle drone shipments;

- US Congress members want F-15, F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots;

- Ukraine's military industrial support in the West is outmatched by Russia;

References:

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 23, 2022:

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-june-23

AP (via Defense News) - US to send Ukraine rocket systems, other aid in new package:

https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/06/23/us-to-send-ukraine-rocket-systems-other-aid-in-new-package/

Foreign Policy - ‘It’s Not Afghanistan’: Ukrainian Pilots Push Back on U.S.-Provided Drones:

https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/06/21/ukraine-us-drones-pushback/?tpcc=recirc_latest062921

War on the Rocks - GETTING DRONES READY FOR CONVENTIONAL WAR:

https://warontherocks.com/2022/06/getting-drones-ready-for-conventional-war/

Congressman Adam Kinzinger - Kinzinger & Houlahan Introduce Ukraine Fighter Pilots Act:

https://kinzinger.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=402979

CSIS Missile Defense Project - Russian Air and Missile Defense:

https://missilethreat.csis.org/system/russian-air-defense/

Alexander Mercouris - Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine (RUSI article: The Return of Industrial Warfare):

https://youtu.be/ZqXC22fRCBE

The Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI) - The Return of Industrial Warfare:

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare

RUSI - Funding:

https://rusi.org/about/support-rusi/funding

RUSI - Russia's Ukraine Invasion: The Most Dangerous Phase is Upon Us:

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/russias-ukraine-invasion-most-dangerous-phase-upon-us

Al Jazeera - As Kyiv claims political victory, Russia advances in east Ukraine:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/23/ukraine-to-depart-russian-orbit-as-it-closes-in-on-severodonetsk

The Guardian - EU leaders to grant Ukraine candidate status in blow to Putin:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/23/eu-leaders-ukraine-candidate-status-russian-attack

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