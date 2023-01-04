Episode 197: E-stim Device For Pelvic Floor and Sexual Health with Dr. Soumyadip Rakshit

Where engineering merges with medicine devices can be created to assist in pelvic floor strengthening, vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, erectile dysfunction, prostate health and urinary incontinences. Mysteryvibe is a company that is dedicated to created products to improve sexually health.

Do not miss these highlights:

04:24 Getting to know Dr. Soumyadip – how he got started in the world of sexual function.

06:17 How Bio-Medical Engineering works, and how it connects in the healthcare world.

08:55 The science and medical evidence of using devices like vibrators in helping with pain or stretching the vaginal tissue.

10:37 The importance of blood flow in the pelvic region and for prostate health.

13:08 Are Doctors recommending vibrators for sexual health issues?

15:34 How does a device become FDA-approved, and why would you want to look for a device that’s FDA-approved.

20:16 One of the biggest challenges in medical devices.

23:04 Why there are so few companies in sexual health that make hardware or devices.

24:36 MysteryVibe devices that are available and how they can help with the pelvic floor, vulvar pain and painful sex.

27:57 Add life to years, not just years to life. So make your years count, make it lively, and make it full of love.

29:56 Dr. Soumyadip’s mission is to write a lot of educational content.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Dr. Soum Rakshit is the Co-Founder & CEO of award-winning sexual health company, MysteryVibe. Their mission is to make sexual health accessible to all – across all ages, genders & orientations. In his role as CEO of MysteryVibe, he focuses on pushing the boundaries on R&D, customer experience and supporting their long-term goal of making sexual health an integral part of our overall health. Soumyadip passionately believes that by empowering people with actionable knowledge & purposeful innovation is the way to make this happen. Soumyadip built and sold his first startup in defense electronics by age 26, and has won 20+ International design awards for his product designs. His reach is over 20K, and he would be happy to let his network know to listen in!

https://mysteryvibe.com/