Back in 2016, I wrote several political satirical blog posts, posted on our Lake City Coffee website. Apparently, that ticked off someone over at Screwgle. So, to punish us, they tagged us as a “Conservative Coffee Company”. Little did they, or I, expect that new status as the bad "Conservative Coffee Company" turned our little mom-n-pop online coffee roasting business into a not-so-small online whole bean coffee business. Thanks Screwgle!
https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/conservative-coffee-company/
