Bovine Organ Concentrates: Good or Bad?

Dr. Conners answers the questions: What are Bovine Concentrates? Are they good or bad? He discusses how they can be used for autoimmune disorders, cancer and more. -=- PODCASTS -=- Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple that we personally host that will help you on your journey to health and healing: Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live
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