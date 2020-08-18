© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sergeants' Union Head: Why we're endorsing Trump
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • August 18, 2020
President of NYC's Sergeants Benevolent Association Ed Mullins explains the association's public endorsement of President Donald Trump for re-election, and comments exclusively on the city's struggle to uphold the 9/11 tribute in lights tradition amid concerns of health risk. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.