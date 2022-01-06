Galatians 1:6-9 Are you hearing a different gospel...?

Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:Galatians 1:6-9I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel:Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ.But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon