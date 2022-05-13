Spending While America Burns

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Is This America?
* Chicago’s gangland encouraged by Dem policies.
* The left seeks to hasten America’s decline.
* America rudderless as we head toward the rocks.
* DC spends recklessly while Americans suffer.
* Why the rush to send $40B to Ukraine?
* Border wall 1/8 the price of Ukraine package.
* Baby formula for border crossers, but not Americans.
* Crazy Nancy for price controls.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (12 May 2022)