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Spending While America Burns
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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36 views • May 13, 2022

Is This America?

* Chicago’s gangland encouraged by Dem policies.

* The left seeks to hasten America’s decline.

* America rudderless as we head toward the rocks.

* DC spends recklessly while Americans suffer.

* Why the rush to send $40B to Ukraine?

* Border wall 1/8 the price of Ukraine package.

* Baby formula for border crossers, but not Americans.

* Crazy Nancy for price controls.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (12 May 2022)

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306023559112

Keywords
corruptionlaura ingrahamnancy pelosirand pauldonald trumpmoney launderingjoe bidenukrainecost of livingchuck schumerlori lightfootkhazariafood shortagestandard of livinginfant formulabiden crime familyprice inflationfood pricebidenflationgas pricekat cammack
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