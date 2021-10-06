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People Sick and Dying From COVID-19 Vaccines – Spike Proteins Cause Embolisms in Lungs / Brain
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401 views • October 06, 2021
Tonight I drew from two articles that show that more people are dying after receiving the mRNA vaccines and that the government and press are downplaying it and not reporting it. I also showed that the Covid Spike protein can cross the blood/brain barrier as well as affect the major organs in the human body.
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