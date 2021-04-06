Mother Mary A Close Encounter Part One

How the ancient gods of mythology appear in media. Includes some personal syncs.Here Mary Shelley is clearly depicted in the media in her various forms. She represents on one level the goddess of love Venus/Aphrodite who was born out of a shell which fell from heaven. Much like a Mothership or a Silver lead BaskET.Mary also represents the planets the stars and the Milky Way. She is also depicted as a mETeorite or comET or Rock falling to Ear th as she has been torn apart by the Big Bang (Loud Sound) and splintered into many fragments.Mother Mary is the 5 tone as in Ani5tone if you move the M around it becomes a 3 so MM equals 33. Linking her to the Sun.In addition if you move it around in the opposite direction it becomes an E.E is the 5th letter as Mary is the 5 tone. M ary or Eary or as in the two characters from the movie clips N ear y and C ear ey.Or N ear ray Ba ray and Car ray and Ray from Hancock is played by Ja son Ba teman.The Ba t is the Milky Way. Just as the Cow Goddess the Moo N with the buffalo horns gives M ilk.CC is 33 The (milky) way the Cookie C rumbles. Or the way she has been ripped apart into many pieces.N eary like the dog has two faces one black/red one white. 50/50 or 20/20 vision if you flip the 5 it becomes a 2. He has been awakened by the sound of the 5 tones/notes. As in the 5 notes played in Close Encounters.Mary is also the 13th note just as she was the 13th disciple. As the letter M is the 13th letter in the alphabEET.She was also depicted in ancient times as a palm tree hence the five hand/palm signals to match the 5 notes in Close Encounters.