Have we seen what we need to see?

I was driving over to mom's and decided to crank up the camera. After discussing my first topic with mom I decided to further explore this subject.

Yeah I know. I beat it to death. Are my standards too stringent? They're very similar to Kary Mullis's when it comes to this subject. Hmmm..

Rick Beato yt channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUe0o9VRgMM





Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport





This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]





Mirrored - The Kurgan Report