8 year old Boy Jasper Bryan Cook Died Suddenly | Hmmmm, do you see and hear what I do? 💉

Let me start here.
- Inverted pentagon on her shirt.
- Yellow and red T-shirt (communism).
- 666 hand sign on the dudes top.
- Barely a real tear between the two of them.. I'd be fucking inconsolable
- Needs to read a script.
Believe nothing of what you hear and only half of what you see
Mirrored - Wake.The.Fuck.Up
