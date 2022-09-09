8 year old Boy Jasper Bryan Cook Died Suddenly | Hmmmm, do you see and hear what I do? 💉

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Let me start here.
- Inverted pentagon on her shirt.
- Yellow and red T-shirt (communism).
- 666 hand sign on the dudes top.
- Barely a real tear between the two of them.. I'd be fucking inconsolable
- Needs to read a script.
Believe nothing of what you hear and only half of what you see
Mirrored - Wake.The.Fuck.Up