‘That’s not good’: Mystery over Bulldogs hardman’s mid-game collapse

There is concern for Western Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore after he appeared to collapse on the field late in his side’s loss to Essendon on Friday night.

The Bombers dominated the second half at Marvel Stadium to claim a 15.6 (96) to 9.13 (67) victory — their third of the season.

Essendon’s “edge” has been the buzzword of the season so far and they put their stamp on the contest when Jake Stringer collected Liberatore in a crunching tackle in the fourth quarter.

The former premiership teammates wrestled on the ground, before Liberatore looked worse for wear in the dying stages of the game.

As Laitham Vandermeer kicked a behind for the Bulldogs, Seven commentator Brian Taylor noticed Liberatore had fallen over in the centre square.

Essendon’s Darcy Parish immediately looked concerned and helped Liberatore to his feet.

“Gee Liberatore’s had a delayed reaction in the middle of the ground,” Taylor said.

“He’s fallen over for absolutely no reason. That was bizarre. The Essendon players helped him to his feet. Parish is concerned about him.

“He just collapsed in the middle of the ground. He was just walking along. He does not all that comfortable at the moment.

“I don’t think the Bulldogs’ doctors have seen that. Parish was first to his aid.”

Totally baffling eh?/sarc

https://www.news.com.au/sport/afl/thats-not-good-mystery-over-bulldogs-hardmans-midgame-collapse/news-story/8ab776d5ae46dcacb930f7a83a04747e

