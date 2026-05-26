Indiana Jones (Spencer Pratt) Steals Democrat Blue Power Gem in LA

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Indiana Jones (Spencer Pratt) comes to Los Angeles and steals the Democrats’ “Blue Power” gem in this epic Skid Row adventure! Joined by Zeek Arkham, Spencer battles Karen Bass the Witch, Gavin Newsom cobras, Nitya Raman, and the entire DSA woke army to clean up LA once and for all.It’s always darkest before dawn.Spencer Pratt for Mayor. Enjoy this AI made video. I took like 6 days for 6 minutes worth, and $300 #SpencerPratt #SpencerPrattForMayor #IndianaJones #SkidRow #LosAngeles #KarenBass #GavinNewsom #DSA #Woke #PoliticalParody #LAPolitics #Comedy #Viral #FreshPrince