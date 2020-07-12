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Warning: Severe Six-Month Wake Up Call Coming Soon
Z3 News
Z3 News
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1905 views • July 12, 2020
This 99-minute message presents many prophetic confirmations showing a six-month series of events is right in front of us which I believe will forever change the world as we know it due to a major shifting and a global financial collapse.
To share your comments visit https://z3news.com/w/podcast-warning-severe-sixmonth-wake-call-coming/

Here are links to economic data and prophetic insights presented:

Bloomberg news report on bankruptcies
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2020-us-bankruptcies-coronavirus

Derivatives exposure of major US banks
https://www.munknee.com/69995-2

USA statistics on welfare, food stamps and medicaid
https://fortunly.com/statistics/welfare-statistics

Zerohedge.com report on global bank credit losses
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sp-forecasts-21-trillion-global-bank-credit-losses-over-next-two-years

David Wilkerson: Global Economic Collapse Begins in Germany
https://z3news.com/w/david-wilkerson-global-economic-collapse-begins-germany

Pastor Louie McGeorge dream showing Germany crashing on the 25th
https://z3news.com/w/watch-out-global-economic-collapse-starts-in-germany-september-25th

James Bailey dream revealing rise in US Dollar Index and Sudden Devaluation
https://z3news.com/w/update-final-seasons-dollar

Michael Perrett dream revealing a crash in oil prices preceding a crash in Germany
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-german-economic-collapse-coming-soon

James Bailey dream revealing sudden destruction coming upon global financial markets
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-reveals-sudden-financial-destruction-coming-global-markets

Renee Felder dream showing Hyperinflation is coming soon
https://z3news.com/w/hyperinflation-america

Evidence showing COVID-19 was a planned orchestrated event
https://z3news.com/w/covid19-plandemic-live-training-simulation-exercise

More prophetic warnings of food shortages ahead
https://z3news.com/w/farms-forced-stop-work-china-bans-sale-live-poultry-trends-contributing-food-shortages

Pastor Dana Coverstone dreams reveal events coming in second half of 2020
https://z3news.com/w/brace-warning-sept-nov-major-chaos-foreign-troops-hyperinflation

Prophetic dream warns of trouble getting money out of banks
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-warns-trouble-getting-money-out-banks

Christopher Harris dream reveals major stock market crash ahead
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-reveals-major-market-crash

John Fenn prophetic insights regarding bank holiday and dollar devaluation
https://z3news.com/w/hurricanes-earthquakes-economic-collapse-dollar-devalued-50

John Fenn prophetic insights revealing trouble coming from September 2020 to March 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNsWutf2SR4

For more messages like this, visit z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/.
Keywords
economic collapseprophetic warningsglobal financial collapse
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