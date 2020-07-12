© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning: Severe Six-Month Wake Up Call Coming Soon
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1905 views • July 12, 2020
This 99-minute message presents many prophetic confirmations showing a six-month series of events is right in front of us which I believe will forever change the world as we know it due to a major shifting and a global financial collapse.
To share your comments visit https://z3news.com/w/podcast-warning-severe-sixmonth-wake-call-coming/
Here are links to economic data and prophetic insights presented:
Bloomberg news report on bankruptcies
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2020-us-bankruptcies-coronavirus
Derivatives exposure of major US banks
https://www.munknee.com/69995-2
USA statistics on welfare, food stamps and medicaid
https://fortunly.com/statistics/welfare-statistics
Zerohedge.com report on global bank credit losses
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sp-forecasts-21-trillion-global-bank-credit-losses-over-next-two-years
David Wilkerson: Global Economic Collapse Begins in Germany
https://z3news.com/w/david-wilkerson-global-economic-collapse-begins-germany
Pastor Louie McGeorge dream showing Germany crashing on the 25th
https://z3news.com/w/watch-out-global-economic-collapse-starts-in-germany-september-25th
James Bailey dream revealing rise in US Dollar Index and Sudden Devaluation
https://z3news.com/w/update-final-seasons-dollar
Michael Perrett dream revealing a crash in oil prices preceding a crash in Germany
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-german-economic-collapse-coming-soon
James Bailey dream revealing sudden destruction coming upon global financial markets
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-reveals-sudden-financial-destruction-coming-global-markets
Renee Felder dream showing Hyperinflation is coming soon
https://z3news.com/w/hyperinflation-america
Evidence showing COVID-19 was a planned orchestrated event
https://z3news.com/w/covid19-plandemic-live-training-simulation-exercise
More prophetic warnings of food shortages ahead
https://z3news.com/w/farms-forced-stop-work-china-bans-sale-live-poultry-trends-contributing-food-shortages
Pastor Dana Coverstone dreams reveal events coming in second half of 2020
https://z3news.com/w/brace-warning-sept-nov-major-chaos-foreign-troops-hyperinflation
Prophetic dream warns of trouble getting money out of banks
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-warns-trouble-getting-money-out-banks
Christopher Harris dream reveals major stock market crash ahead
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-reveals-major-market-crash
John Fenn prophetic insights regarding bank holiday and dollar devaluation
https://z3news.com/w/hurricanes-earthquakes-economic-collapse-dollar-devalued-50
John Fenn prophetic insights revealing trouble coming from September 2020 to March 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNsWutf2SR4
For more messages like this, visit z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/.
To share your comments visit https://z3news.com/w/podcast-warning-severe-sixmonth-wake-call-coming/
Here are links to economic data and prophetic insights presented:
Bloomberg news report on bankruptcies
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2020-us-bankruptcies-coronavirus
Derivatives exposure of major US banks
https://www.munknee.com/69995-2
USA statistics on welfare, food stamps and medicaid
https://fortunly.com/statistics/welfare-statistics
Zerohedge.com report on global bank credit losses
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sp-forecasts-21-trillion-global-bank-credit-losses-over-next-two-years
David Wilkerson: Global Economic Collapse Begins in Germany
https://z3news.com/w/david-wilkerson-global-economic-collapse-begins-germany
Pastor Louie McGeorge dream showing Germany crashing on the 25th
https://z3news.com/w/watch-out-global-economic-collapse-starts-in-germany-september-25th
James Bailey dream revealing rise in US Dollar Index and Sudden Devaluation
https://z3news.com/w/update-final-seasons-dollar
Michael Perrett dream revealing a crash in oil prices preceding a crash in Germany
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-german-economic-collapse-coming-soon
James Bailey dream revealing sudden destruction coming upon global financial markets
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-reveals-sudden-financial-destruction-coming-global-markets
Renee Felder dream showing Hyperinflation is coming soon
https://z3news.com/w/hyperinflation-america
Evidence showing COVID-19 was a planned orchestrated event
https://z3news.com/w/covid19-plandemic-live-training-simulation-exercise
More prophetic warnings of food shortages ahead
https://z3news.com/w/farms-forced-stop-work-china-bans-sale-live-poultry-trends-contributing-food-shortages
Pastor Dana Coverstone dreams reveal events coming in second half of 2020
https://z3news.com/w/brace-warning-sept-nov-major-chaos-foreign-troops-hyperinflation
Prophetic dream warns of trouble getting money out of banks
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-warns-trouble-getting-money-out-banks
Christopher Harris dream reveals major stock market crash ahead
https://z3news.com/w/prophetic-dream-reveals-major-market-crash
John Fenn prophetic insights regarding bank holiday and dollar devaluation
https://z3news.com/w/hurricanes-earthquakes-economic-collapse-dollar-devalued-50
John Fenn prophetic insights revealing trouble coming from September 2020 to March 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNsWutf2SR4
For more messages like this, visit z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.